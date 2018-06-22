Please leave the park in peace!

From: Bea Rogers, Wellington Square, Hastings

Re: your report (Observer, June 15) “Revised route for cyclists through park set to be given green light by county council”.

What a waste of time and money, and what a threat to our magnificent listed heritage park yet again. You ask us what we think: just don’t do it!

They are now proposing a new road through the lower part of the park (you know, the bit that is most heavily used by people). In case we think this is a totally bad idea, they want “share with care” signs directed at the cyclists. You wish!

I am a cyclist, a pedestrian, and a public transport and car club user. Each mode of transport has its own requirements, but the ones most at risk, and with the biggest problems, are pedestrians. They are also the great majority. Cyclists are few in number but very, very vocal. Actually the proposed route through Alexandra Park does not even help cyclists much: going into the town centre, once they get down to the roundabout at the bottom of the park they are into Queens Road which can be pretty unpleasant to cycle along. If you can tolerate Queens Road, as a cyclist, you will have no problems on St Helen’s Road or Lower Park Road.

It is very likely that English Heritage will reject the proposals for our grade 2 listed park since it would damage the layout and landscaping and provide a threat to people using the park for healthy walks and runs, fundraising and other events, strolling around, picnicking, chatting, enjoying the green space, gardens and wildlife, looking after small children and dog walking. Please, leave us in peace and do not impose vehicle traffic. Peace is what the park is for.