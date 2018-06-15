From: Roger Stevens, Eversfield Court, St Leonards

People never cease to amaze me. We watch programmes about our seas filling with rubbish that we carelessly throw into them and wring our hands in despair.

We moan about the cigarette smokers that litter our pavements with their butts. We look on disapprovingly at the alcoholics who scatter their empty tins over our beaches.

And then we take our dogs out, and being the upright citizens that we are we put our dog’s poo in a nice plastic bag. And then what do some of us do? Well, we hang the bags of excrement from trees or railings, or leave it in a pile on the pavement or near a bin, or drop it on the beach or place it on a breakwater.