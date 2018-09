From: Hippolyte Grigg, Park Wood Road, Hastings

I don’t want to prolong this issue because before long they will be removed. Hopefully.

Having travelled to and fro along Bexhill Road I failed to see a single bus.

Indeed one of the lanes has no end notice as far as I can see, but then I needed to keep my eyes on the road.

Needless to ask but what was the cost of these to the East Sussex transport budget?