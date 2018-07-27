Nobody knows the plans for the pier

From: David Barry, Verulam Place, St Leonards

While most of Hastings were deeply saddened by our award-winning pier going into receivership, opinions are divided about its future in the hands of Abid Gulzar.

Clearly the new ownership is a done deal and those of us who care about the pier have to accept it.

Glen Veness speaks with positive enthusiasm about the future when he expresses views that we should be working with the new owner.

Sadly, there is one obstacle in the way of this. Abid Gulzar refuses to discuss his plans or listen to the wishes of local people.

Nobody knows what he has in mind for our lovely pier.