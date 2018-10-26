New ticket machines are unfair to those who just use cash to park in Hastings Country Park

From: Mike Funnell, Wishing Tree Road, St Leonards

The unfolding ‘Orwellian nightmare’ of some of our modern world took another crazy turn for me this week when I drove into the Fairlight Country car park to find the new parking ticket machines can only be accessed by mobile phone and credit/debit cards.

How silly is that? I’m messing about in a gale force nine wind for five minutes giving over all my debit card and car registration details to park on a rough old piece of gravel that hasn’t been maintained for years!

It was bad enough when we were made to pay to park there when it was originally intended that the beautiful rolling coastal landscape would be a country park for all the people of Hastings and Rye to enjoy free of charge. Now it’s two pounds for two hours.

It is also utterly discriminating against anyone who doesn’t have a mobile phone or credit/debit card – they will have to find somewhere else to walk their dog which is an awful injustice if you’re 85 years old and been enjoying the phenomenal Fire Hills for the last 50 years.

I despair at what’s coming next – could it be ‘when you’re caught short’ and you have to give all your bank details to use a public toilet!