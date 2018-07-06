Make tourists feel welcomed

From: Roger Stevens, Eversfield Place, St Leonards

My friend who lives in Frimley, Surrey recently came to Hastings on her annual outing with her club. She has been doing this longer than she chooses to remember.

On arrival they were told by the coach driver that they would have to be dropped off at Falaise Road as there was no parking allowed in town. My friend and most of her companions are well into their 80s, and one of them can only get about in a wheelchair, but being made of strong mettle they set off down the road into the town.

Usually they stop off and have a meal at the fishing club, however this year due to the length of the walk they only got as far as the new town, then returned to the pier and got a taxi back to the coach.

Will they return next year? Are they the only ones? The answer I fear to both questions is probably not. That is unless some common sense is applied and tourists are made to feel welcome.