Looks like Hastings is being promised everything but the public toilet in the town centre revamp

From: Eric Waters, Ingleside Crescent, Lancing

Under the heading ‘Proposals to revamp Hastings town centre’ the Observer listed the creation of new and improved leisure and cultural facilities, improved public spaces, new hotels and visitor facilities, together with new and improved public spaces and pedestrian/cycle links.

The article also stated that are also suggestions for a new sports park and the possibility of replacing Summerfields Leisure Centre.

At this point I was thinking to myself, “Wow! It looks as though the town is going to get, to coin a phrase, everything but the kitchen sink.”

However that is not the case at all, as there is a major flaw in this whole idea, which was announced by Kim Forward the town’s lead councillor for regeneration and culture.

The actual situation is, everything but the public toilet!