Letter: Why give priority to car owners?

We are young women who do not earn enough even to consider owning a car.

Much more importantly we – like many young people – prefer to use public transport and reject the dominance of the car.

Following your recent correspondence about the provision of bus lanes on the A259, we are dismayed to see that local councillors’ objections to bus lanes seem to focus exclusively on how they would affect car owners.

The loss of parking is mentioned, as is the possible resulting congestion.

No mention is made in Cllr Beaver’s last letter of how bus lanes might be of benefit to those of us who rely on public transport.

While recognising that some people are genuinely car dependent, we feel that the needs of car owners have always been given priority in this area, to the detriment of public transport, clean air, and the environment in general. This promotion of the car over other forms of transport limits social choices and discourages physical activity, not merely for young people like us, but for low income families and pensioners who also rely on public transport.

There are many residents in this area in our position, but our needs are rarely acknowledged publicly by local politicians, and are consistently seen as subordinate to those of car users.

We sincerely hope that this will change.

Anna and Fiona Wilson

Woodland Vale Road, St Leonards