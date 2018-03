I am sure your readers will be as incredulous as I am to learn that Labour Cabinet members have pushed through a plan this week to spend £105,000 to demolish the Harold Place toilets.

There will be many residents and visitors who would dearly love still to be able to spend a penny in the town centre.

Well, in these straitened times, our council will be spending 10.5 million pennies to get rid of these toilets for good. What a total waste of money.

Nick Perry

London Road, St Leonards