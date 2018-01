PJ Rowe

Roosevelt Court, St Leonards

The NHS is in crisis, hospitals are in need of more funding and GPs are struggling to cope with the seasonal increase in illnesses.

Is it not folly then, to direct funds from the NHS, to advertising the delivery of prescriptions from pharmacies to individuals homes?

A service that I, believe is being provided by the private sector, and has little to do with health care, is wasteful to say the least.