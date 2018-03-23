Letter: Restore part of our heritage

Having tried for a number of years to get the powers that be to restore to the people of Hastings, part of their heritage (so far to no avail),

I was amazed to read the letter from M. Smith that, on a visit to Hastings in 1966, they saw the Bayeux Tapestry in the triadome on Hastings Pier.

They did not. They saw the Hastings Embroidery.

Unfortunately, the people of Hastings cannot see this magnificent work of art – it’s in storage somewhere.

Your readers can, however, see a film I made of the embroidery by going on YouTube and typing in Hastings Embroidery.

If Hastings did find a place to exhibit the Bayeux Tapestry, there would then, in due course, be a home for the embroidery.

JOHN AITCHISON

Turnberry Close, St Leonards

{Editor’s note: To help readers we have included the YouTube video above}