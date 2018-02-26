Letter: Remember NHS staff are up against it

I was one of those people who needed to be cared for in hospital during the New Year.

When becoming physically ill, I was reluctant to call for an ambulance and only did because my physical illness prevented me from standing on my own legs.

When calling an ambulance, they were there within minutes. Two lovely kind paramedics came to attend, Martin and Ian. And not only took into consideration my physical illness, but also my mental health at the time.

It was decided to take me to hospital. Yes, when arriving at the hospital, I spent a short time in the corridor.

But at this time one of the ambulance crew stayed with me, while the other member of the crew went to see what the situation was.

On being seen in A&E, I was admitted to a ward.

Yes, as reported in the media, the ward was short staffed, with only two nurses for eight patients.

Those two staff repeatedly apologised for the situation, and came and cared for me, after patients more sick than me were tended to. And this I understood.

At no time during my stay at the hospital, did I feel my care was jeopardised. They did all they could with the situation the staff were in.

I would like to say a big thank you, to Martin and Ian, the ambulance crew, all at A&E, and the caring staff of the ward staff.

The staff of the NHS are doing all they can a difficult situation. Please give praise where praise is due, always bearing in mind when in difficult situations, they are up against it.

Heather Taylor

Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards