Letter: Ore Library closure is sadly necessary

The closure of Ore Library is a sad but necessary effort by East Sussex County Council to reduce its expenditure in line with its income.

Much local protest has been heard but the fact is that there was exhaustive study carried out across the county into each of the libraries and sadly, as many who use them will acknowledge, there is a steadily declining use of the library facilities.

We all know that more and more young people prefer to use electronic devices at home than make the journey to the local library.

Very shortly, we in Ore and Hastings will enjoy the fruits of a huge council investment when the main library opens after a lengthy rebuild and expansion.

It will have the very latest facilities and every effort will be made to attract new visitors from the very young to senior citizens like myself. I think we shall be pleasantly surprised when it does open.

So, it’s sad to lose one small but under-used branch but let us welcome the resurrection of a wonderful new modern one in the centre of town.

Cllr Michael Edwards

Hastings Borough Council member, Ashdown ward