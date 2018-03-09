Letter: Let’s thank those who saved Hastings pier

I feel compelled to write and admonish all those who have happily criticised, both verbally and in print, those hardworking people who fought for and saved our pier from total destruction.

I know that it has been unsuccessful financially and mistakes may well have been made along the way but there was a group of people who set out to save and rebuild the pier and gave up their time and energies to do so because they believed the loss of the pier was detrimental to our town.

They deserve our thanks, especially if we did no more than contribute a little cash and did not exert our own time and energies as well.

I, personally, love the open expanse of the pier but I can understand that there must be more done to make the pier economically viable and am saddened that it will need a private entrepreneur to make a success of it but, if that is what it takes, so be it.

I am a long-term incomer to Hastings and have lived here happily for over 30 years but the one thing that continually irks me about it is that everyone loves to criticise the few who try do anything here while there is a general apathy throughout the town.

Let’s congratulate those who TRY rather than complain.

If you can do better, the throw your cap in the ring and do so.

Joan Bones

Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings