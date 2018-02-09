Letter: Exemplary treatment at Hastings Conquest Hospital

Over the last couple of years I have had two courses of chemotherapy at the Judy Beard Day Centre at the Conquest Hospital which was featured on January 26 in your article about the installation of a bell for patients to ring to mark the end of a course of treatment.

I can only say that there cannot be a more cheerful and welcoming place to be in the whole hospital.

I used to look forward to my relaxing day in a reclining chair with an opportunity to catch up on my reading while being treated by such wonderful staff.

There was always laughter and it was not unusual by mid-afternoon when they were less busy than earlier for the entertainment to include singing. I rang the bell with gusto at the end of my course in November but have no apprehension about any further treatment there and can only say that my treatment at both The Conquest and The Royal Sussex County in Brighton, where I had my operation, has been exemplary.

Lynn Jenkins

Austen Way, Hastings