Let’s start a campaign to get a better bus service to Hastings Castle and the West Hill reinstated

From: Andy Davies, Collier Road, Hastings

Having recently moved back to Hastings after many years, I was lucky enough to move to the West Hill with its wonderful views of town and sea, and felt that walking up the hill either from the town or Old Town was an invigorating price to pay, and helped me keep fit.

However, following an accident, I am now struggling to walk any great distance and whilst I can happily walk down to town, the return journey is more challenging.

The answer I thought was the 28 bus, the bus that serves for access to the Castle and wonderful views of the sea, East Hill, Old Town, over to St Leonards stretching to Eastbourne and Beachy Head.

It’s the link to the rest of the West Hill, Halton, Ore along The Ridge and vitally onto the Conquest Hospital, providing visiting access for those without cars.

What a joke! The bus runs about every 70 minutes, but that varies throughout the day, making it impossible for most to remember what time it might be there.

I understand it used to run hourly, at least that would be memorable.

Was this a cynical ploy by the bus company so that less people will use the bus, therefore making it easier to perhaps end this vital service using the argument of diminishing user numbers?

I feel we should promote this service as an access point to the amenities of the West Hill and the Castle as well as its importance to the community. If you think it is as important as I do there is a campaign to support, promote and improve it.

E-mail hastings.bus28@gmail.com