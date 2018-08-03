Keep the noise of Hastings’ events away from our houses, please

From: Elizabeth Skelton, Marianne Park, Hastings

How I agree with Mr Brooker’s view on the invasive noise of the festivals for the local residents. Thankfully I do not live as close to the festivities as himself, but I do suffer from the noise and pollution of extra traffic attending these things.

Recently I met an elderly resident, who like many of her neighbours had moved to Hastings some time ago to enjoy life in the pleasant quiet seaside town of Hastings, only to be driven out at weekends by the noise.

Perhaps the new owner of Hastings Pier would allow many of these events to take place on the pier, away from residential areas and out to sea. That would be a blessing for many.