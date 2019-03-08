It is Labour that will destroy itself by attempting to cover up allegations of racism

From: Ruairi McCourt, Barnhorn Road, Bexhill

In the last few weeks we have had the serious revelation that Luciana Berger MP has left the Labour Party with others citing anti-Semitism as the reason. As reported in your paper, local Hastings Councillor Dany Louise has also resigned due to anti-Semitism.

Many now argue that the Labour Party has attracted thousands of anti-Jewish cranks under the guise of support for the Palestinian cause. Even the leadership of the Labour Party – most notably John McDonnell, the Shadow Chancellor – has admitted that the Labour Party has a serious problem with anti-Semitism.

So, what is Hastings & Rye Labour Party’s response to this crisis of racism within Labour’s ranks?

It is to deny that there is a problem and to suggest that those complaining about anti-Semitism are making it up in an attempt to ‘smear’ Jeremy Corbyn. Therefore, we have the extraordinary position that victims of racism are not to be believed and instead are attacked for daring to complain about anti-Semitism.

At a meeting on February 28 the Hastings and Rye Labour Party passed a motion calling for the recently-suspended MP Chris Williamson to be re-instated in the Party and also stated: “…accusations of anti-Semitism are being criminally misused… to destroy the Corbyn-led Labour Party”.

I would suggest that it is the Labour Party that will destroy itself by attempting to cover up allegations of racism– for what right-minded person would vote for a party that hounds Jewish MPs and members out of its ranks?

It’s time for all Labour councillors and members to stand up to the extremists.