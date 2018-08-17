I’m ashamed of our dirty pavements in Hastings

From: ADRIENNE BEATON, Ashford Road, Hastings

Do the local councillors entering Muriel Matters House ever look down at the filthy pavements outside their chosen Town Hall building, information bureau and beyond Pelham Crescent?

As a resident of Hastings I am ashamed to see the stains marking these pavements and others around the town.

Whatever must tourists think seeing these pavements when they visit Hastings?

Is it beyond the council’s capabilities to organise cleaning these pavements, perhaps early mornings as is done abroad everyday?