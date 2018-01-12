How much more opposition to Hastings development?

Eric Waters

Ingleside Crescent, Lancing

This is an extract from the Hastings Chronicle website:

March 1982 – Westminster Press, owners of the Hastings Observer, bought Woods House on the corner of Telford Road and Battle Road. In 1984 this became the main Observer building, replacing 53 Cambridge Road.

This is an extract from the Observer website:

December 2017 – However the latest plans (to redevelop the old Observer building) which were given approval at a council planning meeting on December 14, have still attracted opposition.

This is a subtraction sum:

2017 – 1984 = 33.

33 years? How much longer do those in opposition want this building to remain a decaying blot on the Hastings landscape?

At this rate it will finish up being listed as an Ancient Monument.