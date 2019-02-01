How much cash is being lost from the broken parking machines at Hastings Country Park?

From: Chris Monk, Middle Road, Hastings

Reference parking at Fairlight Park. The parking machines stopped working at the end of September and have remained padlocked shut since.

A week or two after they stopped working some paper signs went up saying phone a number with your mobile to pay for your parking – this in a reception black spot.

The signs were quickly ripped down and have been missing since late October never to return.

Two questions: 1. how much money must Hastings Borough Council be losing each and every day by not mending their machines?

And 2. as I have a permit, can I have a refund for the money spent when the parking is de facto free?