Hastings United showed skill and courage against very difficult odds - Come and support the U’s

From: Brian Silsby, Ashford Road, Hastings

My wife and I attended a pulsating FA Cup match up in Suffolk, Leiston v Hastings Utd.

Leiston, a higher graded team, were outplayed by Utd’s superior accurate passing movements and by early second half Utd had achieved a 4-2 scoreline.

But high drama was to follow. In the second half the referee Mr Kaye, elected to show red cards to three Utd players, yet the match was never more than competitive.

The red to goalkeeper Charlie Horlock for a hotly contested hand ball outside the area put Utd in a particularly dire situation.

But no heads dropped and during a nailbiting last 15 minutes Utd players displayed such courage, skill and resilience that they achieved a final score 4-3.

Needless to say the after-the-match celebrations coming home almost lifted the roof off of the team coach.

Hastings Utd play entertaining football and score goals.

All the management and coaching staff and players deserve both credit and support.