From: Alan Parker, Harley Shute Road, St Leonards

Once again with the half marathon approaching, the state of the roads en route are a disgrace. The Ridge from the top of Queensway is in a terrible state. Also the town of caravans and camper vans on the seafront could do with sorting. Surely the council has worked out whose job it is to clear them?

Why don’t the council start now and then we won’t have the normal panic of trying to get the job done in time?