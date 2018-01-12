Hastings panto ‘as good as West End show’

Derek Green and Carol Richardson

Priory Road, Hastings

I feel I had to write to you regarding the pantomime at the White Rock Theatre, Sleeping Beauty.

All the negative comments about Honey G in the letters pages over the summer months were blown away when I went to see the production on December 19.

I went to have a good laugh and hoping something would go wrong.

How wrong could I be? The staging was as good as any West End show. When Honey G arrived on stage, all the children screamed and sang along with her. She has really come a long way since The X Factor.

Special thanks goes to Ben Watson – what a trooper. I think this is his sixth panto. We have a real star in Hastings. The band was brilliant and the singing was superb.