Hanging on to outmoded title

From: Jay Kramer, Ashburnham Road, Hastings

I was dismayed to read the article in the Hastings Observer recently informing us that after all these years, Tory councillors on East Sussex County Council are hanging onto the outmoded and paternalistic title of “chairman”.

It beggars belief in this year of celebrating 100 years of votes for some women. As a former county councillor, I was having the same debate 20 years ago.

Tories representing the people of East Sussex need to think about why they only have eight women out of 42 councillors, while I am proud to say that in Hastings we have 11 women out of a Labour Group of 24; nearly 50 per cent.

It just goes to show what a progressive political party with a commitment to equality can achieve.