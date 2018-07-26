Fed up being delayed by dust carts

From: Ray Bowles, Birch Way, Hastings

I am among a lot of people who are fed up being stuck behind the dust cart these days.

We used to have our bins collected from our door and walked to the cart and the bin returned.

Now the bins have to be left on our boundary so the collectors can wheel them to the cart which stops along side of them. Even if there is a space for the cart to pull in they still do not let you past to go to work. We also need to get to work!

Monday was an example of the cart driver being disrespectful.

I was in a funeral car with my family and obviously on our way to the cemetery for an allocated time.

We were held up in the first part of Hughenden Road stuck behind the disrespectful cart who had room to pull over and let us past. Did they pull over? No.

We had to follow them all the way up the first stretch of the road.

I think it’s time they were told to change their ways.