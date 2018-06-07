Difficult to get hold of council

From: D. Burton, Battle Road, St Leonards

A couple of days ago, I wanted to request a street clean after a road near where I live had loads of litter scattered around it, from a bag of crisps to shredded paper which had been thrown over the ground.

I visited the Hastings Borough Council website where I thought it would be easy to find some sort of phone number to contact the council, or a postal address to send a letter about the issue.

But when I first went on to the Hastings Borough Council website, I found it hard to navigate and I could only seem to find one way to have any communication with the council at all. I would have to set up a My Hastings Account or fill in an online form which I did not really want to do for several reasons.

I think that the Hastings Borough Council website has a good design but I think it lacks something when they do not have any telephone numbers or any postal addresses for each department or each service. I think that it would be a good idea if they had both.

For instance they could have an online form as well as a telephone number to contact or a postal address. It seems that Hastings Borough Council want to put all their eggs in one basket, but I do not think that is the best option for all the residents in Hastings for a few reasons.

I wonder how people who do not have good computer knowledge are going to be able to contact the council, and receive their services.

I think that if Hastings Borough Council decide to move completely online the residents of Hastings will definitely lose out, especially the elderly and the vulnerable.

I hope that they will never move completely online.