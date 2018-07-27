Clean up rusty old drain pipes

From: Hippolyte Grigg, Park Wood Road, Hastings

It is high time as part of the planned clean up of Hastings could the rusty drain pipes be removed from the beach nearly opposite the Carlisle Pub be removed now. They have been there for weeks or months.

Having recently been in the town there are numerous overflowing waste bins. What does the waste contractor do?

Why doesn’t Cllr Chowney do his job and see that those responsible do their job to get the contractors do theirs?

Do we have to wait until next June to get it sorted?