From: Elizabeth Jones, Stonefield Road, Hastings

I think it might be possible to solve the parking problems at the Conquest by having subsidised bus fares for some staff and patients.

Staff for whom bus travel would be suitable and outpatients with long-term health problems could choose to have a pass which enabled them to travel to and from the hospital by bus for 50p each way. Patients could be obliged to show proof they had an appointment if an inspector got on the bus.