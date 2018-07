From: Anne Chambers, Conqueror Road, St Leonards

Maybe some of your letter page contributors are not regular readers of the Observer. I wrote, and my letter was printed, commending your article regarding Hastings Council diverting some of its grass cutting budgets to support adult social care.

Surely able-bodied people could cut the verges outside their properties?

Given the ten million pounds cut from this budget, savings must be made from non-vital services