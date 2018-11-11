Youngsters raise £250 for charity with marathon 10km beach clean

Two local siblings joined forces to give a clean sweep to 10km of beach and raise £250 for The Sara Lee Trust.

Jake, ably assisted by sister Ava, took time out of their half term break and spent a day cleaning 10km of beach between Pett Level and the Rye Nature Reserve.

During the beach clean marathon, which took a whopping eight hours, Jake and Ava found a range of unusual items that had been left behind or washed up on the beach - including 69 plastic forks and a pair of pants.

Jake came up with the idea to raise funds for The Sara Lee Trust because he knows family members and friends who had cancer and had experienced the care and support that the Trust offers. He says he wanted to give something back, and also help another cause close to his heart: “I wanted to help others like my aunt and neighbour who had help from The Sara Lee Trust, and also to help save the birds on the beach, “ he said. “My target was £100 so I am very happy and thankful to everyone who helped me to raise so much money.”

The Sara Lee Trust supports people affected by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses across Hastings and Rother; and their carers and families. The Trust provides free counselling, complementary therapy care, therapeutic group activities and a carers’ support group. Jake’s mum, Sandie said, “The thing that really stands out to me about The Sara Lee Trust is that they also help the family in what can be a really difficult time. I think that is unique and special.”

Visit www.saraleetrust.org.