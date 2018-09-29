Young singers needed to perform in Hastings’ French twin town

An appeal has gone out for young singers to perform in a special concert in Hastings’ twin town of Béthune in France.

The Twinning Association is offering the opportunity to sing at Bethune Cathedral on Saturday November 10 when it joins with Béthune and members of the twinning Association from Schwerte, Germany to commemorate the centenary of the 1918

Armistice.

Ken Sharples said: “There will be young singers (aged 11-18) from Schwerte and Béthune, about 10-12 in each group, and we need a dozen or so singers from Hastings or thereabouts to come and sing two or three songs suitable for the occasion as a group and then join with the other groups to do more songs together.

The most important thing is that you want to come and join in this event and that you are enthusiastic about singing. The songs will be a mixture of styles and music, and words will be provided. There is no need to be able to read music, but if you can, then that would be great.

Singers would need to be in the cathedral to rehearse at 3pm on November 10. the will be followed by a meal.

Accommodation will be provided for the night and breakfast on the Sunday. Some assistance will be given towards travelling costs.

For more details please contact Diana Bickley (dianabickley@aol.com), as soon as possible.

