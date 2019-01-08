Young Hastings lifesavers showcase their skills

Young people demonstrated their life-saving skills when Hastings Voluntary Lifeguards fourteenth annual Inter Club Lifesaving Competition took place at Summerfields Sports Centre recently.

Di Cooke, from Hastings Voluntary Lifeguards, said: “The competition combines lifesaving skills with speed events and was challenged by Hastings Voluntary Lifeguards and 1066 swimming Club.

“Both the Senior (over 13 years) and Rookie (aged 8 to 13 years) competitions were closely contested.

“Hastings Lifeguards won the Seniors competition and 1066 swimming club the Rookie competition.

“Excellent lifesaving skills were displayed by all the teams, doing credit to their clubs. “

Anyone interested in joining the club should contact Di Cooke, telephone 07970 424669 or website www.hastingslifeguards.org.uk.

People can also learn practical skills to help save lives when the volunteers host a special workshop on how to use an Automated External Defibrillator on Friday March 15.

The two hour course gives the confidence to use this lifesaving equipment in an emergency. There are many public AEDs now available in communities for public use.

People need to make a £3 donation to take part and full information is on the website.

The club meets on Friday evenings at Summerfields Leisure Centre, Hastings from 8pm to 10pm. The club provides training for all of the Royal Life Saving Society UK awards from Rookie (aged about 8 years) upwards.

