Young chef Zac’s on the road to success

Rotary Club of Senlac’s sponsored Young Chef of the Year, Zachery Allen, was pipped to the post for first place at the District Finals in Maidstone last week but still has the opportunity to stir things up at the Regional Finals,

Cooking up another superb three course meal budding chef Zachery was only a few points from taking the District Final, held at Maidstone on Saturday, January 27. He competed against four other local winners. Sadly a couple of errors lost him the points which separated him from the winner, James Bishop.

Rotary Club of Senlac's Young Chef of the Year, Zachery Allen SUS-180130-093538001

Heading up the panel of five judges, David Marsh, says he knew within an hour which two chefs would win. “They were both brilliant!”, he said.

Zac, though disappointed that he didn’t win says he’s pleased to have got though. “I was so nervous at the start but then I saw the others were as well so I just got on with it,” he said. “I think it was the nerves that caused me to make a couple of mistakes but I have learned from them and I’m looking forward to the next round.”

Zac was presented with a trophy, a £25 cash prize and a copy of one of winning Great British Bake Off chef, Nadiya Hussein’s, books.

Zac will represent Senlac Rotary and the District at the Regional Final at Morden on March 7. He will compete against District winners from the South of England, and if successful he will go on to the National Final on Saturday, April 28, at a venue to be announced.

Organiser of the Senlac Rotary’s Young Chef of the Year competition Christine Folley, said : “I was so pleased for Zac, he did so well. I am sure he will do even better at the Regional Final.”