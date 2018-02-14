Yellow Week gets the thumbs up

The St Michael’s Hospice Yellow Week was celebrated and supported throughout Hastings and Rother with a fantastic array of fundraising ideas by residents of all ages.

Primary school youngsters, teaching staff, local businesses, clubs and more embraced the annual awareness week (February 5-11) raising thousands of pounds for the charity.

Adam gives a big thumbs up for Yellow Week SUS-180214-110215001

St Michael’s Hospice Fundraising Manager Jodie Cornford says the hospice are grateful to everyone who took part.

“A big thank you to everyone who supported this year’s Yellow Week!”, she said.

“Special thanks go to the local businesses, schools, staff and volunteers, who all came together to show their support and raise awareness of the hospice and the vital services it provides.

“You were so imaginative with your costumes and fundraising ideas and you well and truly embraced the theme!

Beckley primary school celebrate Yellow Week SUS-180214-105155001

“Our thanks also extend to ASDA, Morrisons, Jempson’s and Priory Meadow for holding collections and to Hastings Mayor Councillor Judy Rogers and Deputy Mayor Councillor Nigel Sinden, for joining us for our Yellow Week photos.

“It was a brilliant week with lots of local schools and businesses supporting the yellow theme, enjoying delicious cakes and learning about their local Hospice, and the specialist palliative care and bereavement support it provides to the community of Hastings and Rother.”

Though the total raised has yet to be announced, last year’s Yellow Week raised £11,971.71.

St Michael’s hospice provide holistic care and support for all those throughout Hastings and Rother affected by a progressive life-limiting illness or bereavement. It needs to raise more than £10,000 every day to continue its vital work.

Yellow Day at St Michael's Hospice. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-180702-080859001

For information on fundraising ideas or to find out more about St Michael’s hospice and the services it provides, visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com

Asda staff celebrating Yellow Week SUS-180214-104445001

Staff from Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School SUS-180214-094905001