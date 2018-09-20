Y Front Run returns on Sunday to raise funds for three good causes

The Y Front Run is back this Sunday (September 23) and its promised to be bigger and better than ever.

The event, which takes place in Alexandra Park, is an opportunity for local men to raise awareness of male cancer as well as supporting three good causes.

The fun run sees men wearing pants on the outside of their running gear or even choosing to dress as super heroes or other characters.

Jo Brazier, who organises the popular charity event each year, said: “This Sunday men can run, walk, skip or even dance around a 5k or a 10k course while raising funds for three chosen charities, Cancer Research UK, Prostate Cancer UK and our local St Michael’s Hospice.

“The campaign team have also added something extra this year - a 95’ x 12’ inflatable assault course for that little bit of extra bounce which will then be opened to the public to have a go too.

“During the event there will be a Healthy Living Fair with local companies offering help and advice on staying fit and healthy both physically and mentally.

“People will be able to take part in some mindfulness workshops, martial arts classes, and talk to experts on health, well-being and fitness to help you live a healthier lifestyle.

“Registration is still open so why not become the campaign’s superhero and join in the fun from 10am in Alexandra Park.

“The more men we have taking part the better it will be.”

The Y-Fronts Run was first founded by Jo Brazier in 2013, a the first male focused campaign event in Hastings.

Enthusiasm for the event led to the formation of the Junior Y Front Run, which had its inaugural event at Silverdale Primary Academy, in St Leonards.

So far the Run has raised more than £18,000 for charity.

Jo said: “We are dedicated to providing opportunities for all men, young or old, to live a better life when facing cancer or the risk of cancer.

“We strive to help those in need.”

You can register to run on the day from 10am and the run itself gets underway at 11am.

To sign up in advance visit: www.yfrontrun.co.uk.