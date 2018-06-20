Writer James Joyce is brought to life

Bloomsday 1066 at Hastings Library last Saturday celebrated the writer James Joyce with readings from his novel Ulysses.

Local dramatist Mike Punter read a section from the book where Joyce reflects on Shakespeare’s Hamlet and Emily Carding playing Hamlet and Yumimo Seki performed Hamlet’s confrontation with the ghost of his father.

Librarian Henry Young took the place of Mr Richard Best in Ulysses and hosted the morning to great applause in full 1904 attire.

In the afternoon Barbaros hosted afternoon tea at café Grand Rue de Péra in Queen’s Road, while Peter Ford led the audience in a round of musical hall songs from the time.

The events were conceived by Lucy Brennan-Shiel and Bloomsday 1066 is now the project name for Bloomsday events run by The Joyce Group, a new charity to celebrate the life and work of Joyce in Hastings

The Ulysses reading group will start back in September on Episode 11 at Grande Café Rue de Pera, Queens Road on 12 September 7 – 8.30 pm.

The events were part funded by the Isabel Blackman and Magdalen & Lasher charities, and the staff of Hastings Library are thanked for giving up their time and space.