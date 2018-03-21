Wrestling seminar raises £300 for children’s charity

An international wrestling coach was in town recently to teach a free seminar at Gracie Barra Hastings, the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy, to help raise funds for the Demelza Hospice Care for Children charity.

Saeed Esmaeli, who has trained many top fighters, donated not only his time to teach the seminar but also dug deep to increase the amount raised to £300.

Paul Bridges, head instructor at Gracie Barra (GB) Hastings, says the event was a great success. “I can’t say enough good things about Saeed,” he said. “He is an amazing coach and an amazing human being.”

Saeed, who runs the Esmaeli Wrestling Academy, is touring the country giving free seminars at various locations in exchange for donations to charities.

Demelza Hospice Care for Children provides a ‘hospice at home’ service to families throughout East Sussex. Its specialist nursing team, based in St Leonards, looks after children with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses and supports their families. Only a very small percentage of the costs are covered by government funding, which means its crucial work is reliant on donations. It also gives families a break without having to travel and enables those with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions to have specialist care in familiar surroundings.

Paul added: “This is a hugely important charity that does fantastic work for seriously ill children and their families. “We are proud to support such a worthy cause.”

This is the second major fundraising event hosted in the last few weeks by GB Hastings. It also held a packed inter-club tournament for members, raising £650 for Hastings Foodbank, which provides emergency food to people in crisis.

Gracie Barra Hastings runs classes Monday-Saturday which have a strong focus on self-defence and competition training for adults and children of all ages and abilities.

Visit: www.graciebarrahastings.com and www.demelza.org.uk