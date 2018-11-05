World War One Centenary: Still time to view Hastings Flanders Field exhibition

There is still time to view the moving Flanders Field exhibition in historic St Clements Church, in Hastings Old Town.

The display includes ghostly Perspex silhouette figures of World War One Tommies, in various parts of the church, including seated on pews.

Among items on display in the church, is a crucifix, fashioned from a WW1 shell loaned by D-Day White.

The exhibition remains on display at the church until November 18, when a service of thanksgiving takes place to bring to a close the period of remembrance.

The church is open to visitor on Saturdays and open on Sundays for services.

