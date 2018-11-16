World War 1 centenary: Remembering Hastings pupils who lost their lives in the Great War

On Thursday November 8, Ark William Parker held its annual Remembrance Service for the commemoration of those who died in WW1.

A number of guests attended including the Mayor of Hastings Cllr Nigel Sinden, trustee governors and governors of the academy.

The service was led by Fr. David Smith, a former army chaplain, who talked to students about ‘The Last Man’, George Edwin Ellison, and posed the question as to should peace begin before the first man is killed rather than after the last man shot.

He then read a poem ‘The Goodnight Kiss’.

The focus moved to the Remembrance of the dead and the names of William Parker students who lost their lives in The Great War were read out.

Head of House, Shelley Clarke played the Reveille on the bugle, which was followed by a minutes silence in respect to those lost in this war and all other wars.

After the assembly two students joined with the guests to lay a wreath at the permanent memorial at the Upper School site.

Mrs Iglinski said: “Remembrance is a significant event in the life of the Academy as we remember those that ‘fell’ during the Two World Wars that were members of our school community.

“Young people today need to be able to reflect on the past events so they do not find themselves experiencing this in their own futures.”

In February next year, 36 students from Ark William Parker will participate in additional act of Remembrance by visiting the WW1 graves.

