World Naked Bike Ride returns to Hastings

The World Naked Bike Ride is returning to Hastings this weekend.

On Sunday (June 3), a group of cyclists will bare all in Hastings as part of what is described as 'the world's largest naked protest', with the event returning to the town for the first time since 2015.

Organisers say the naked bike ride is intended as a protest against the 'relentless draining of the world's natural resources' and as an effort to highlight the shortfalls in planning for cyclists in towns and cities. According to organisers, the annual ride takes place in more than 70 cities around globe, with further naked bike rides to take place in London and Brighton later this summer.

Assitant organiser Ian Henden said: "Being naked makes people sit up and take notice. It worked in the case of Lady Godiva, and it works here. Many (admittedly not all) of the participants are people who would normally not dream of being naked in public.

"However, since the early days, the naturist organisations have witnessed the freedom from body shame that is gained by taking part in a naked bike ride, and have joined forces; the aims of both groups being broadly similar."

Mr Henden also spoke out against, what he described as, some of the common criticisms levelled against World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) events.

He said: "A WNBR is not some kind of exhibitionist orgy. To take part in a WNBR is one of the most asexual activities that a man or a woman can take part in, in the company of other naked men or women.

"It is true to say that, in any large group of people, there is the possibility of an extremely small minority who are present for the wrong reasons. Seasoned WNBR organisers have, over the years, developed the ability to notice those people and dissuade them from taking part."

The riders are set to meet at Alexandra Park from 12.30pm, with the ride itself kicking off at around 1.30pm. Organisers say the route is expected to see the cyclists head down Bethune Way and into Queens Road, passing Priory Meadow shopping centre before stopping on the seafront by the Carlisle pub.

From here the riders will cycle along the seafront to West Marina Gardens, stopping there before returning to the town centre via Harold Place and Havelock Road. The cyclists plan to pass Priory Meadow shopping centre for a second time before riding up to High Street and the Bourne and turning back on to the A259. The cyclists are expected to finish their ride on the beach opposite the Carlisle pub.

Organisers invite anyone who wants to join in with the ride to meet at Alexandra Park at 12.30pm. For more details about the ride see www.facebook.com/events/166699370670584