The road from Warrior Square gardens to Hastings Pier has been turned into a pedestrianised community space with entertainment and activities to help encourage people to imagine the town without the pollution, noise and stress of car traffic, and to promote sustainable transport alternatives. The road will be closed until 8pm this evening.

