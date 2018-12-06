Working Men’s Club raises amazing sum for St Michael’s Hospice

Ninfield Working Men’s Club has raised an incredible £6,000 for St Michael’s Hospice through various events and sponsored activities over the summer.

Events hosted by Glyn, Marj and Maureen included a fantastic Family Fun Day, featuring a bouncy castle, face painting, raffle, silent auction and a band in the evening, and various coffee mornings. Lisa, another wonderful supporter from the village, also had her head shaved.

Laura Sully, Community Fundraiser at the Hospice said; “Ninfield Working Men’s Club have been a great supporter of the Hospice for some years now and £6k is an amazing amount to have. Glyn, Marj and Maureen work really hard on all the various events and we are truly grateful for all of their efforts and hard work in helping to raise these funds. We would also like to thank everyone else who help make these events a success and those who attend and donate so generously.”

For ideas of how to fundraise for the Hospice, download their free fundraising pack at www.stmichaelshospice.com/fundraising

Pictured are Glyn, Maureen and Marj from Ninfield Working Men’s Club.

