Woman who died in St Leonards fire named

The body of a woman who died in a house fire in St Leonards has been identified.

Mandy Tanner, 61, died on August 19 following the blaze in Battle Road.

Fourteen firefighters battled the fire, which broke out at the large semi-detached home at about 8.30am.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said a man and a dog were rescued from the first floor of the property.

An elderly woman and another dog were in the ground floor of the home and died at the scene.

An ESFRS spokesman said an investigation into the fire was completed on August 21 and that the cause of the blaze was accidental.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The cause of death awaits the outcome of a post mortem but there are currently no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer is continuing the investigation.”