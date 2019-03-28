Woman taken to hospital after incident in Bexhill

A woman has been taken to hospital after an incident in Bexhill, according to police.

Police said officers were called to Turkey Road, Bexhill, at 4.10pm on Thursday (March 28) following concerns for the welfare of a woman.

The woman sustained injuries, according to police, and was taken to Conquest Hospital.

A police spokesman said the incident is not regarded as suspicious and there will be no further police investigation.

