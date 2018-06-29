Woman’s body found on Hastings beach

Police are seeking the identity of a woman who was found dead on the beach in Hastings this morning (Friday, June 29).

At 4.30am on Friday, police received a report that the woman had just been found at the water’s edge on the beach at Hastings, opposite Grand Parade.

The woman has not yet been identified but the death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage and the Coroner’s Officer has been informed.

The cause of death has not yet been established and a postmortem will be take place on a date to be arranged.

She is described as white, in her fifties, about 5’10”, with shoulder length brown hair with white streaks, wearing a lightweight turquoise jacket, three-quarter length jeans and black sandals.

Her death is believed to have occurred within the preceding few days, police say.

Missing person and other checks have not given any leads to her identity.

If you can help identify her, please contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 188 of 29/06.