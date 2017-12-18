Woman injured in Hastings street attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Hastings at the weekend.

Police say the 27-year-old victim was walking along Milward Road near to the junction of Milward Crescent sometime between 3am and 4am on Sunday (December 17), when she was approached from behind and attacked.

Police say the victim was punched and kicked to the ground. The suspect is believed to be a white woman with long dark hair worn in a ponytail at the time, police said.

The victim was taken to Conquest Hospital after the attack and was treated for injuries to her head and ribs.

PC Andrew Hubbard said: “Understandably the victim has been left shaken and injured by the incident. We would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened in the early hours of Sunday in Milward Road."

If you have any information contact police online or call 101 quoting reference 800 of 17/12.