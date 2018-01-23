Woman attacked in Speckled Wood

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was attacked while walking her dog in Speckled Wood last week.

Police say the woman, aged in her 40s, was walking her dog in the area at around 4.20pm on Friday (January 19) when she was grabbed from behind and an attempt was made to drag her to the floor.

Police described the suspect as a man, in his 40s, 5ft 10in, olive skinned, of skinny build and with face stubble. He was wearing a black hat, jacket, wellies and gloves and dark blue jeans, police say.

Detective PC Shelley Campbell said: “We are appealing for any witnesses of the altercation to come forward either to us or through the Crimestoppers website.

“We have not received any other reports of this nature and we are investigating all lines of enquiry with regards to this incident.

"Please report any information online or by calling 101 quoting reference 799 of 19/01. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111."