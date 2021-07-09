Woman, 35, dies after crash on A27 near Pevensey
A 35-year-old woman has died and a man suffered life threatening injuries after a crash on the A27.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 11:52 pm
Updated
Friday, 9th July 2021, 11:56 pm
According to the Sussex Roads Policing Unit, both people were inside a white Ford Fiesta ST, which left the road and overturned on the A27 near Pevensey this evening (Friday, July 9).
Appealing for witnesses on social media, a police spokesperson wrote: "Did you see a Ford Fiesta being driven from the Stone Cross roundabout towards the Wallsend roundabout moments before the collision at around 7.30pm?
"If you have information or may have captured dash cam footage you’re urged to call police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting serial 1250 of 09/07."