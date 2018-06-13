Winners are announced for Nursery of the Year

We asked readers to vote for what they considered to be the best nursery in the area in our Nursery of the Year competition.

There was an impressive response and some tough competition and we can now reveal the final results.

Little Dolphins, at 9 Oxford Rd, St Leonards, came in first.

Second was Carousel Nursery, 1 Westmoreland Close, St Leonards, while Roadend Farm Nursery, Roadend Farm, Udimore, grabbed the third spot.

The winners were voted for after reaching a short-list of ten with voting coming to a close on Friday May 25..

Congratulations to the winners and our thanks to all those who took the time to vote in the competition.

The winning nursery will shortly be presented with its award shortly and will feature in the Observer.